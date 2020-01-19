Police officer attacked while checking out stolen car

POLICE are appealing for public assistance after a Road Policing Command motorcycle officer was injured during the intercept of a stolen vehicle at Ripley on Saturday morning.

Shortly before 10am, the senior constable was responding to reports of a stolen blue Mazda sedan travelling in Yamanto when it was spotted parked on the side of the Cunningham Highway at Swanbank.

When the officer arrived, they noticed a ute had pulled up with the Mazda with its driver assisting two men and a woman with repairs to the sedan.

As the senior constable approached the sedan, the male driver of the sedan attacked him.

The officer deployed his taser, without success and was able to call for assistance from additional police.

The driver then returned to the sedan and became involved in a struggle with the officer who was attempting to remove the keys.

The sedan then accelerated away at speed with two passengers inside the vehicle.

Officers attempted to intercept the vehicle but due to the manner of its driving did not pursue it for long.

The last sighting of the vehicle was heading towards Brisbane on the Cunningham Highway.

The 37-year-old senior constable sustained an injury to his left hand and was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been released.

The ute's driver remained at the scene and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Investigators are hoping to speak to motorists with dashcam footage, travelling on the Cunningham Highway, between 9.30am and 10.30am, or anyone who witnessed the incident.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote this reference number QP2000123941