Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QPS: the officer is the subject of an investigation regarding domestic violence and disclosing confidential QPS information.
QPS: the officer is the subject of an investigation regarding domestic violence and disclosing confidential QPS information.
News

Cop stood down from duties in Central Queensland region

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
18th Aug 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 46-year-old male senior constable from Central Region has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service and has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

A QPS spokesperson said the officer is the subject of an investigation regarding domestic violence and disclosing confidential QPS information.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," the spokesperson said.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

police qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Coast horses help artist’s imagination run wild

        Premium Content How Coast horses help artist’s imagination run wild

        Art & Theatre Every time she visits, she is inspired

        • 18th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
        Van stolen after keys taken from handbag

        Premium Content Van stolen after keys taken from handbag

        Crime Police ask for help to find stolen vehicle

        Life in lockdown: How to beat the cyber attacks

        Premium Content Life in lockdown: How to beat the cyber attacks

        Technology How Aussies are putting themselves at risk while working from home

        Bay man charged with pinching post, trying to sell online

        Premium Content Bay man charged with pinching post, trying to sell online

        Crime Man to front court after allegedly stealing from post