Police officer struck by car as it spun 180 degrees

A POLICE officer fell to the ground after he was struck by a car as it spun 180 degrees.

Maryborough Magistrates Court heard on Monday that the risky manoeuvre was part of Matthew Zane Balke's attempt to flee from police to prevent them from finding a stash of drugs he had in the car.

Balke sped away, driving recklessly from Anzac Park in Maryborough on June 25.

The court heard that the 21-year-old was found asleep inside the Toyota Yaris alongside a highway later the same day, and was arrested.

Balke pleaded guilty yesterday to a number of charges, including dangerous driving and drug possession.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk told the court that clip seal bags containing drugs were found inside the car when it was inspected following Balke's arrest.

Sgt Quirk said Balke drove "with no regard for any person who may have been using (the park)” after making the dramatic 180 degree turn. The officer who was knocked to the ground suffered minor injuries to an arm.

Defence lawyer Travis George emphasised that Balke did not maliciously hit the officer, saying his client instead acted "recklessly” in a "panicked state” and the contact with the officer was a result of that.

The court heard Balke, a Maryborough resident, had a positive upbringing and was "good at sport”, but developed a drug problem.

Mr George said Balke had been clean of drugs for about two years but a recent relationship breakdown caused a relapse. The court heard the real owner of the Toyota Yaris had not known that Balke had been using it, but the owner did not press charges as the two are known to each other.

Balke was also sentenced for driving his car off the road into a cemetery on his birthday.

Balke crashed on Gympie Rd at Kedron on April 1.

The court heard that Balke believed the crash occurred after he had fallen asleep at the wheel. The drug ice was located in his system.

A passenger who was in the car also escaped with minor injuries.

Balke was sentenced to 18 months in jail.

He will be eligible for parole on January 23 next year.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years and six months, and was fined $4100, which was referred to SPER.