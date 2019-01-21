Menu
Crime

Police officer inappropriately grabbed

Annie Perets
by
21st Jan 2019 12:00 AM
A FEMALE police officer had her genitals grabbed by a man as she attempted to arrest him at Richmond St, Maryborough.  

The man, 48, also attempted to grab her taser during a struggle to get him into a police vehicle in December.  

The offender, who was mentally ill at the time and homeless, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court last week to assault and obstruct of a police officer, dangerous drug possession and theft.  

The theft charge related to stealing popcorn boxes from a cinema.   He was sentenced to three-months in jail, immediately eligible for parole.  

Another man also pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court last week for assaulting a public officer.  

The 44-year-old spat on clothing of a health worker while receiving emergency treatment at a hospital, committed also while severely mentally ill.  

He was sentenced to three-months in jail, given immediate parole.   

