Police officer’s disease scare after woman’s ‘disgusting act’

NOTHING short of disgusting.

That is how police prosecutors described the behaviour of a woman who spat in the face of an officer in Hervey Bay last year.

Megan Jenna Goodlet pleaded guilty to four charges, including the serious assault of a police officer after a routine medical assessment at Hervey Bay Hospital escalated out of control.

Goodlet appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court via video link on Thursday.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Sonia Edwards said the 23-year-old was being assessed by staff at the hospital on October 22 when she became aggressive.

“Staff had tried to administer tablets but she threw them at the nurses and shouted ‘f--- you,” Snr Sgt Edwards said.

She told the court Goodlet then started tampering with medical equipment.

“She showed signs of erratic behaviour and a wheelchair was used to remove her from the hospital,” Snr Sgt Edwards explained.

Police were called and tried to restrain her so she would not hurt herself.

Snr Sgt Edwards said Goodlet then attempted to bite one of the officers and spat in his face.

“Some of her saliva went into his eye,” she said.

Goodlet was taken back to the hospital where she was seen by a doctor.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge heard Goodlet then obstructed police when they tried to get her into the paddy wagon and again at the watch house.

Snr Sgt Edwards said the ordeal caused significant distress to the officer, who had to undergo tests for hygiene reasons, as well as his wife and family.

A pre-sentence custody certificate and criminal history were handed up by the prosecution.

Snr Sgt Edwards said Goodlet had been busted on a previous occasion for a similar assault, that time spitting at a correctional services officer.

She requested Mr Guttridge consider a 12-month sentence, wholly suspended.

Defence lawyer Kade Eams said Goodlet suffered depression and other mental health issues and was receiving treatment.

He told Mr Guttridge his client had certificates in retail and wanted to get back into the sector after being released from custody.

Mr Guttridge took the 120 days already spent in custody into account when punishing Goodlet.

He sentenced her to six months imprisonment, wholly suspended.

An operational period of two years was activated.