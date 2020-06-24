Menu
Sergeant Maree Wooley and Senior Sergeant Brooke Flood show off their new haircuts in support of Sergeant Kelly Chamberlain (centre). Photo: Cody Fox
Police officers’ kind act for cancer-stricken colleague

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
24th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
LOCKS fell to the ground and a lone guitarist sang quietly as police officers lined up to have their heads shaved.

The officers gathered at Pialba’s PCYC on Tuesday in support of a colleague recently diagnosed with cancer.

Sergeant Kelly Chamberlain said she was thrilled to see her colleagues take the plunge in the ultimate show of support.

Sergeant Kelly Chamberlain thanks her colleagues and the community for their support. Photo: Cody Fox
Sgt Chamberlain was diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer in May.

Around a dozen people, including Hervey Bay Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Brooke Flood and Wide Bay Burnett District Officer Superintendent Mick Sawrey braved the shave.

“It was so humbling and overwhelming to know people would do this to support me and also raise funds and awareness,” Sgt Chamberlain said.

Money raised at Tuesday’s shave will go to Sgt Chamberlain and her family, as well as the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Sgt Chamberlain, who works at the PCYC, said the event was motivating for her but also helped raise awareness around the disease.

She said it was important for women to know their bodies and check their breasts regularly.

“Being able to act early is so important,” she said.

Snr Sgt Flood said she knew she had to do something as soon as she found out about the diagnosis.

She decided to shave her hair and the event grew from there.

Hervey Bay Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Brooke Flood was among the first to take up the challenge. Photo: Cody Fox
Supt Sawrey shared a similar sentiment and said it was great to see officers rallying behind one of their own.

Wide Bay Burnett District Officer Superintendent Michael Sawry feels his new style. Photo: Cody Fox
Sergeant Maree Wooley was another officer to jump into action.

“As soon as I found out a few weeks ago I knew I had to shave my hair, there were no second thoughts about it,” she said.

Hervey Bay Admin Officer Kylie Brassell-Dellow embraces her daughter, 10-year-old Amelie Brassell-Dellow after shaving her hair. Photo: Cody Fox
Hervey Bay Admin Officer Kylie Brassell-Dellow embraces her daughter, 10-year-old Amelie Brassell-Dellow after shaving her hair. Photo: Cody Fox
