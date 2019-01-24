VIDEO: Toowoomba officer mowed down in 'deliberate' act

UPDATE: A HIGHLY-RESPECTED and experienced Toowoomba police officer will be off duty for at least six weeks after narrowly avoiding severe injuries in a "callous" incident last night.

Darling Downs Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt has hit out at what he called a rising trend in police officers just doing their job being deliberately injured or targeted by offenders.

His comments follow a series of incidents in Toowoomba last night which began in Mount Lofty and ended with a Road Policing Unit sergeant left badly injured on the side of a road.

"We are very thankful that he is not more seriously injured and it was extremely fortunate we're not looking at either a severely injured officer, or even a dead officer," Detective Inspector Strohfeldt said.

A police motorbike damaged in an incident that left a male sergeant from the Road Policing Command with a dislocated shoulder, rib, hand and ankle injuries, Thursday, January 24, 2019. Kevin Farmer

"That's how bad it is, or could have been."

The sergeant suffered a dislocated shoulder, and injuries to his right arm and ankle after an alleged stolen vehicle did a U-turn and drove towards him on Greenwattle St.

Police will allege the driver deliberately hit the officer, leaving him injured on the side of the road, and fled.

"This seems to be getting more prevalent … in relation to people wanting to drive at police officers deliberately," Detective Inspector Strohfeldt said.

Officer mowed down: Police media release vision showing a motorcycle officer allegedly being mowed down in 'deliberate' act.

"It's a trend that is dangerous for officers, dangerous for the people involved.

"Police go to work every day which can be difficult as it is.

"The callous nature in which they (allegedly) left him on the side of the road and drove off is another matter."

A male senior constable will also undergo disease testing and ongoing treatment after he suffered deep bites to his left arm in arresting the alleged driver.

"Biting is a terrible act and it shouldn't … be excused."

Sergeant Brendan Harding (left) and Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt address media in relation to police officers suffering serious injuries after an alleged armed robbery, Thursday, January 24, 2019. Kevin Farmer

EARLIER: AN ARMED robbery suspect is under police guard in hospital after three people were arrested in Toowoomba last night.

Two Toowoomba police officers suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment after the trio was arrested.

Detectives charged the trio after an allegedly stolen car was driven at a police motorcyclist following reports of an armed robbery in Mount Lofty.

It will be alleged about 10pm, two men and a woman with a knife threatened a man at an Esther St home and demanded the keys to his Ford Falcon.

Soon after, about 10.13pm, the male police officer on a motorbike saw the car on Griffith St run a red light at the intersection of Mort St.

"The vehicle turned right into Greenwattle St and left into Hermitage Rd before conducting a three-point turn," police said.

The car then crossed to the wrong side of the road before allegedly driving directly towards the officer, hitting the bike and the rider.

The vehicle then fled on Greenwattle St and was found by police on Bridge St about 10.25pm.

A Toowoomba woman, 25, and man, 20, were arrested at the scene without incident while the second man allegedly involved fled.

The 29-year-old man believed to be the driver is alleged to have bitten a police officer during his arrest.

He was taken to hospital where he remains under police guard.

The other man and woman were charged with one count each of armed robbery, burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and are due to appear in court today.

The 39-year-old male constable received bite wounds to his left lower arm.

A 50-year-old male sergeant from the Road Policing Command suffered a dislocated shoulder, rib, hand and ankle injuries.