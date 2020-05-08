Menu
A car with potential false plates is headed to Roma.
Police on pursuit of car with false plates

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
8th May 2020 9:30 AM
BREAKING: A car with potential false plates is headed to Roma after allegedly evading police earlier this morning.

At 8.21am, police attempted to pull a driver over, and they have taken off on the Warrego Hwy, east of Blythdale.

The driver pulled a U-turn to avoid police and headed east on the Warrego Hwy, where police lost sight of him.

They were driving what is believed to be a white Prado towing a trailer.

After recording the registration of the plates, it is believed they could be false.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More to come...

