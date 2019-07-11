Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are on the scene of an alleged assault against a doctor by a patient in the Gympie region.
Police are on the scene of an alleged assault against a doctor by a patient in the Gympie region. GLA020619POLICE
News

Patient allegedly attacks Imbil doctor

Shelley Strachan
by
10th Jul 2019 4:35 PM | Updated: 11th Jul 2019 4:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IMBIL police were called out after a doctor was allegedly assaulted by a patient at a medical centre earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the Imbil Medical Centre at 6 Imbil Island Rd after an alleged assault of a general practitioner by a patient.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed an incident did take place and that police were still investigating.

"We can confirm a minor assault took place at the medical centre," the QPS spokesman said.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was not required to attend.

gympie court gympie crime gympie police imbil imbil police mary valley crime
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    SUPPORT CBD: M'boro revamp continues with $2.5m makeover

    premium_icon SUPPORT CBD: M'boro revamp continues with $2.5m makeover

    News A $2.5 million makeover of Maryborough's main thoroughfare is set to breathe new life into the Heritage City's CBD and continue its ongoing redevelopment

    Money more than just $4m boost, says Chamber chief

    premium_icon Money more than just $4m boost, says Chamber chief

    News Businesses are going to reap more rewards from the Touch Cup

    REVEALED: The ID of man shot after dramatic Bruce Hwy chase

    premium_icon REVEALED: The ID of man shot after dramatic Bruce Hwy chase

    Crime Police confirm identity of alleged car thief

    How Fraser Coast landowners can cash in on RV tourism

    premium_icon How Fraser Coast landowners can cash in on RV tourism

    News Council regulations from 2016 allow landholders to host travellers