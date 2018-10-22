Police on the look out for drones in use

Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have arrived in the Fraser Coast today. They are pictured here during a beach clean with Albert Park Primary School students in Melbourne last week.

Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have arrived in the Fraser Coast today. They are pictured here during a beach clean with Albert Park Primary School students in Melbourne last week. DANIEL POCKETT

THOSE hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal couple on Fraser Island through alternative means have been issued a warning by police.

Queensland Police has requested the public do not attempt to use drones near any of the events associated with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit for security reasons.

A spokeswoman said police will be actively monitoring drone use throughout today.

Ferries from River Heads to Fraser Island are already at capacity and other's hoping to see Their Royal Highnesses during their walk along Kingfisher Bay Jetty will also be out of luck.

The jetty will be closed to private vessels for the entire day.

"Access in and out of the Kingfisher Bay Resort will be monitored throughout the day to ensure the safe movements of vehicles and people,” a police spokeswoman said.

"There may be increased boating activity on the water around the Kingfisher Bay Resort during the day. This activity will be monitored by Queensland Water Police.”

The spokeswoman said rolling temporary road closures will be put in place in certain areas of the island, however the north and south areas of the island will not be affected.

Road closures will commence from 9.30am and conclude at approximately 2pm but patrons are warned these times may vary.

All roads to Wanggoolba Creek, Central Station, Pile Valley, Lake McKenzie and McKenzie's Jetty will be closed.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service stated if you travel to Lake McKenzie before 9.30am today you may not be able to leave until after 1.30pm.

Cornwells Rd is open to travel to Kingfisher Bay Resort only until 2.15pm as it will be closed between 2.15 and 2.45pm.

The parking of vehicles on the sides of roads is strictly prohibited during this time.

"The Queensland Police Service (QPS) will work collaboratively with national and international security partners to ensure the visit by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is carried out safely,” the police spokeswoman said.

"For operational reasons the QPS does not provide details of the security arrangements for visits by foreign dignitaries.”