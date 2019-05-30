Police plea to lock up, stay safe on roads

ROAD AND HOME SAFETY: Inspector Tony Clowes addressing the media on road safety and property crime, following seven lives being lost on Queensland roads and a spate of property crime across the Fraser Coast.

ROAD AND HOME SAFETY: Inspector Tony Clowes addressing the media on road safety and property crime, following seven lives being lost on Queensland roads and a spate of property crime across the Fraser Coast. Cody Fox

WITH seven lives lost on roads in and around the region this week, Hervey Bay and Maryborough police have reinforced their campaign to crack down on road safety.

Officers throughout the Wide Bay Burnett district are urging drivers to be aware of the Fatal Five, especially driving with due attention and care, following a horrifying crash near Kumbia on Monday night, a fatality near Bundaberg on Tuesday and another fatality near Kingaroy yesterday.

Inspector Tony Clowes also took aim at careless residents who were failing to lock up their windows and doors after a spate of break-ins and thefts across the Fraser Coast.

Speaking to the Chronicle yesterday, Insp Clowes said both areas were a major focus for the region's police.

He said police were trying to enforce two key messages: "be considerate of other road users” and "lock up your property”.

"Remember the Fatal Five, in particular due care and attention and fatigue,” Insp Clowes said.

"We are over-represented... in this particular area, we have a lot of highways and freeways and rural roads that are off from the main highways.

"They're high-risk, they're single-lane and can be quite windy.”

Insp Clowes said drivers should make sure they were well-rested enough to stay safe on the road.

He said police would enforce traffic regulations across the region over the next month.

Turning his attention to property thefts, he said it was "frustrating” to see overnight offences could be prevented by people simply locking their windows and doors.

"If they leave their house and do not lock their windows and doors, they are contributing to the problem,” Insp Clowes said.

"At the moment, (criminals) can just stroll through and almost select, at leisure, vehicles and houses because people are not locking up.”