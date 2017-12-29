Police presence to increase for New Years

NEW YEAR'S PATROL: Acting Sgt Craig Lewis and Snr Cnst Leigh Nancarrow of Hervey Bay Police have zero tolerance for anyone wo misbehaves at New Years celebrations.

NEW YEAR'S PATROL: Acting Sgt Craig Lewis and Snr Cnst Leigh Nancarrow of Hervey Bay Police have zero tolerance for anyone wo misbehaves at New Years celebrations. Alistair Brightman

AS THE countdown to 2018 begins, Hervey Bay police have one message for the public - if you misbehave, you will be caught.

Senior Constable Leigh Nancarrow said New Year's Eve was one of the busiest times of year for the men and women in blue.

Inappropriate behaviour, whether it's in a private, public or licensed venue, will be met with zero tolerance warned Snr Const Nancarrow.

"We tend to see a number of people who make the wrong choices and affect them into the New Year and sometimes longer,” she said.

"This is a very busy time for us so people will notice a significant police presence.”

Not only will officers be patrolling the roads for drink, drug drivers and speeders, alcohol fuelled violence was a major focus.

"Anti-social or aggressive behaviour can escalate and lead to serious injury so that's something we try to prevent,” she said.

"We do see quite a bit of violence (on New Years) so if you see it yourself, the best thing you can do is walk away and contact police.”

Snr Const Nancarrow said anyone planning to ignite fireworks or other explosives will see themselves in court.

She urged anyone planning on drinking to organise a way home which didn't involve them driving.

"Drink driving can lead to devastating incidents,” she said.

Anyone wishing to host a party should register with police to ensure they are aware and can respond quickly should an incident occur.

To register your party contact Police Link on 131 444 or visit your local police station.