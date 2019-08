Hervey Bay officers are appealing for any information in relation to an electronic cash register which was found at an address on Wide Bay Dr.

POLICE are appealing for information about an electronic cash register found at Eli Waters.

The item was found at an address on Wide Bay Dr on Monday.

Because the register contained "volunteer canteen vouchers, police suspect the property may belong to a local canteen or sporting club.

If you have information or know who the rightful owner may be, please phone PoliceLink on 131 444.