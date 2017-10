POLICE are investigating reports of suspicious art print sales in Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

Senior Constable Leigh Nancarrow said there were reports of people allegedly going door-to-door selling prints they claim are made by them or by another artist.

It is not known if the salesman or their claims are genuine.

The questions asked by the salesmen have been reported as strange.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 if you have information.