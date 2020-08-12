Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski.
Queensland Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski.
News

Man hands himself in after escaping hotel quarantine

Michael Nolan
12th Aug 2020 3:21 PM | Updated: 3:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Queensland Police Service will launch an independent investigation to learn how a 25-year-old Toowoomba man was able to escape from mandatory hotel quarantine.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said it was the first time a person had escaped from a mandatory quarantine in Queensland.

"We want to know what has happened and if there is anything we can fix, we will fix it," he said.

"It does not appear that he was assisted by anybody.

"He worked out a way to leave, and he left."

The man escaped earlier today and handed himself in to police this afternoon.

He was given an expedited COVID-19 test, which returned a negative result.

Queensland Health with conduct a second test soon to understand what level of risk the man posed to the wider community and if contact tracing was necessary.

Deputy Commissioner Gollschewski said the quarantine at Toowoomba hotel where the man was staying was managed by police officers.

"We do not have any private security guards at quarantine hotels in Queensland," he said.

It is understood the man entered Queensland via the border crossing at Goondiwindi.

He was issued a notice to quarantine in a hotel for 14 days but fled on the ninth day.

MORE STORIES:

Police hunt for man who fled hotel quarantine in Toowoomba

 

editors picks escape quarantine escape quarantine hotels toowoomba covid-19
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: One hurt in Coast motorcycle crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: One hurt in Coast motorcycle crash

        News One person has been taken to hospital

        • 12th Aug 2020 1:55 PM
        FOOTPATH FACELIFT: 15 Coast spots in line for makeover

        Premium Content FOOTPATH FACELIFT: 15 Coast spots in line for makeover

        News Full list of streets where work will take place

        ‘Two enemies in COVID war’: Premier’s grim NZ warning

        Premium Content ‘Two enemies in COVID war’: Premier’s grim NZ warning

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reveals no new cases of COVID-19 in Queensland