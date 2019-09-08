POLICE PROBE: Timber boat stolen from Tin Can Bay

Police are seeking information about the theft of a timber boat from Tin Can Bay earlier this week.

POLICE are seeking assistance from the public to locate a vessel stolen from Tin Can Bay.

The traditional timber 17-foot half-cabin boat was moored on the inlet of Tin Can Bay off the Esplanade and Bream St.

Between August 30 and September 1, unknown persons have removed the boat.

It was later sighted on Tuesday, parked on Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd near the Maryborough Sports Club.

It was being towed by an older style white truck believed to have been converted into a camper van.

The boat is described as being cream in colour with a tan deck and black trim.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131444.