Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seeking information about the theft of a timber boat from Tin Can Bay earlier this week.
Police are seeking information about the theft of a timber boat from Tin Can Bay earlier this week. Contributed
News

POLICE PROBE: Timber boat stolen from Tin Can Bay

Blake Antrobus
by
8th Sep 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are seeking assistance from the public to locate a vessel stolen from Tin Can Bay.

The traditional timber 17-foot half-cabin boat was moored on the inlet of Tin Can Bay off the Esplanade and Bream St.

Between August 30 and September 1, unknown persons have removed the boat.

Police are seeking information about the theft of a timber boat from Tin Can Bay earlier this week.
Police are seeking information about the theft of a timber boat from Tin Can Bay earlier this week. Contributed

It was later sighted on Tuesday, parked on Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd near the Maryborough Sports Club.

It was being towed by an older style white truck believed to have been converted into a camper van.

The boat is described as being cream in colour with a tan deck and black trim.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131444.

boat fcpolice fraser coast queensland police theft tin can bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Parents betray daughter raped by her brother while sleeping

    premium_icon Parents betray daughter raped by her brother while sleeping

    Crime As they wait for a jury to deliver its verdict, the parents of a teen rape victim laughed, talked and cried with the man who violated their daughter

    EXCLUSIVE: Cross River Rail train campaign revealed

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Cross River Rail train campaign revealed

    News Push for M'boro to score lucrative train contract

    Controversial Teewah Beach cuts may not be far away

    premium_icon Controversial Teewah Beach cuts may not be far away

    Environment Key Gympie, Noosa council personnel endorse controversial plan.

    WEATHER: Strong wind warning in place for Fraser Island

    premium_icon WEATHER: Strong wind warning in place for Fraser Island

    News A strong wind warning is currently in place