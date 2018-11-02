Police: 'Pubs, club not to blame for drunken violence'

Safer nightlife - Senior Constables Joe Azzopardi and Mick Bleakley want to see a safer environment for Hervey Bay's nightlife.

Safer nightlife - Senior Constables Joe Azzopardi and Mick Bleakley want to see a safer environment for Hervey Bay's nightlife. Cody Fox

FINGERS were quick to point at Hervey Bay's pubs and nightclub following a chaotic booze-fuelled weekend.

But police say local venues are not to blame for the misbehaviour of drunk youth on the streets late at night.

A brawl of up to 25 people broke out on Saturday night, and then a young man allegedly smashed the window of the Torquay Post Office.

Instead, police say venues should be praised for their work which has helped to curb violence.

Hervey Bay Police senior constable Mick Bleakley told the Chronicle assaults along the Esplanade have actually decreased during party hours.

He attributes this to the vigilance of venues, high-quality security guards, and the banning of misbehaving patrons. Licensed venues have the power to ban people under the liquor accord.

Typically if one venue bans a person, the other licensed venues follow suit and ban the problem patron also.

On Saturday night, a 19-year-old allegedly smashed in the window of a post office with his fist, resulting in a laceration the length of his forearm.

The alleged incident was captured on CCTV.

The young man, who has been named as Alex Williams, has since been charged with wilful damage and will front court soon.

Snr Const Bleakley said the accused window smasher was on the banned list of names and had he not been, the consequences could have been worse.

"He only caused injury to himself, rather than to others," Snr Const Bleakley said.

"While out on the weekend, he was refused entry to licenced venues as staff were vigilant, and knew who he was." Unfortunately, preventing people charging up on alcohol before going into public areas is almost impossible.

"We can't change the behaviour of what they do in their own home," he said.

"It's very difficult to enforce anything." But once they are out on the streets, resources such as security systems and street lighting aim to stop drunken fools doing anything they will regret in the morning.

Some local venues have up to 120 cameras installed.

"Even taxis are getting behind us and help clear patrons towards closing hours," he said.

"And most of the licenced venues have courtesy buses.

"Police and licensed venues have a common goal, to make licensed venues a safe and enjoyable environment."

Police have an option of issuing a Police Banning Notice, which bans patrons from entering licenced venues for 10 days.

In the last seven weeks, 16 of these bans were issued in the Hervey Bay area.