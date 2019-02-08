Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police put major dent in rural drug network with 16 raids

Jordan Philp
by
8th Feb 2019 10:54 AM | Updated: 1:22 PM

A JOINT taskforce has put a significant dent in the Western Downs and Darling Downs drug network after 16 properties were raided throughout three days. 

The major operation hauled in $262,000 worth of cannabis and methylamphetamine. 

Officers and detectives from State Crime Command's Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) have executed 16 search warrants on mostly rural properties between February 5-7. 

The operation was conducted by officers from Toowoomba, Kingaroy and Roma MOCS (Rural). They were further assisted by the Firearms and Cannabis Team, Dalby CIB and the dog squad.

During the search, officers discovered buried unlawful weapons and identified firearms being modified and rebuilt.

They also located a quantity of cannabis and methylamphetamine valued at over $262,000.

The cannabis seizure included 25 mature plants ranging in size from two to four metres in height.

chinchilla dalby editors picks kingaroy maranoa roma tara western downs

Top Stories

    A perfect time to adopt a companion

    premium_icon A perfect time to adopt a companion

    Whats On MEET your new best friend at the adoption event and open day at the Maryborough and District Animal Refuge this weekend.

    • 8th Feb 2019 1:35 PM
    Sports on show for sign ons

    premium_icon Sports on show for sign ons

    Whats On Last minute registrations accepted for Maryborough's allsports event

    • 8th Feb 2019 1:25 PM
    YOUR SAY: Housing prisoners is coming at huge cost

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Housing prisoners is coming at huge cost

    News Alan Lias suggested bringing back corporal punishment.

    • 8th Feb 2019 1:00 PM
    BREAKING: Date revealed for first Tobruk dives

    premium_icon BREAKING: Date revealed for first Tobruk dives

    Breaking A date has been announced for the first dives to see the Tobruk.