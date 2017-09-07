Police question teenagers after five linked alleged robberies

ROBBERY: Police at the scene of an armed robbery at Dominos in Pialba.

POLICE have appealed for victims of two teenagers' alleged crime spree to come forward.

Detectives are investigating five linked robberies and attempted robberies in Hervey Bay, which occurred on Wednesday night.

It will be alleged that about 7.30pm a 22-year-old man was walking in a shopping centre car park on Boat Harbour Drive, Pialba, when he was approached by a teenager who threatened him with a hammer and demanded his wallet.

The man complied, and the teenager fled in a blue Ford Falcon.

About 7.45pm a 20-year-old woman was walking to her car which was parked on Main Street, Pialba.

It will be alleged two teenage boys approached her and demanded her wallet. She refused and got into her car.

One of the boys has hit the window with a hammer however the window did not smash and the boys left in a blue Ford Falcon.

At 8.10pm a 21-year-old man was walking on Main Street, Urraween when two teenage boys allegedly approached him, pushed the man, and demanded his bag

One of the boys hit the man with a hammer to his left shoulder.

The man, who received minor injuries and bruising, ran from the boys with his bag.

At 8.55pm, two teenage boys entered a takeaway food store on Boat Harbour Drive, Pialba, and demanded money.

The 28-year-old male staff member, who was punched in the face, activated an emergency alarm. The boys left the store without any money.

It will be further alleged that about 10pm an 18-year-old man was walking on Torquay Road, Torquay, when he was approached by two teenage boys who threatened him with a hammer.

The man ran from the boys.

It will be alleged the blue Ford Falcon was stolen from a private residence in Eli Waters sometime overnight on the Tuesday, September 5.

A 16-year-old Eli waters boy and a 16-year-old Maryborough boy were located by police around 9.15am at a private residence and are assisting police.