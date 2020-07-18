Police quick to clarify new blaster bill

QUEENSLAND Police Service has clarified the new legislation surrounding gelblasters and what it entails.

A Police spokeswoman said "Gel Blasters which replicate real firearms are already considered replicas under current legislation, this recent legislation does not impact on that interpretation."

"No licence is currently required in Queensland to possess a replica firearm nor is there any intention for a licence to be introduced for replica firearms or Gel Blasters."

However, under the new legislation suitable storage for replica firearms will be required.

Gel blaster retailers will not be considered a firearm dealer under the legislation.

"This legislation is aimed at supporting community safety and contains an appropriate response to items which can be mistaken for real firearms in certain situations," the Spokeswoman said.