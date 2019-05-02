Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nimbin Hemp Embassy is being raided. File pic of last year's MardiGrass.
Nimbin Hemp Embassy is being raided. File pic of last year's MardiGrass. Marc Stapelberg
Breaking

POLICE RAID: Nimbin Hemp Embassy targeted before MardiGrass

Aisling Brennan
by
2nd May 2019 12:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABOUT 50 people have been forced to leave the Hemp Embassy in Nimbin this morning as police search the premises the day before MardiGrass.

A MardiGrass volunteer, who asked to remain anonymous, said 20 police arrived at the embassy shortly after 11am on Thursday with sniffer dogs and are not letting anyone into the building.

"They have a search warrant for the hemp embassy building," the volunteers said.

"No one is allowed in the building, the whole thing is blocked off."

The volunteer said today was the "busiest day" of the year for the Hemp Embassy as they prepare for the three day Mardi Grass festival, which starts on Friday.

"We have 50 volunteers here helping with Mardi Grass," she said.

"We've got a kitchen that is serving 200 meals a day and food needs to be prepared.

"Everyone was sniffed and searched as they were asked to leave the building."

More to come.

mardi grass nimbin hemp embassy nsw police richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Hinkler tops list of electorates under most rental stress

    premium_icon Hinkler tops list of electorates under most rental stress

    News Not far behind was Wide Bay, which was ranked 12 nationally and fourth in the state

    Drunk driver who caused a two-car crash gets jail time

    premium_icon Drunk driver who caused a two-car crash gets jail time

    Crime "He failed to apply for a new licence after he had lost it'

    FEDERAL FUNDING: Dozens of jobs in pipeline for Hervey Bay

    premium_icon FEDERAL FUNDING: Dozens of jobs in pipeline for Hervey Bay

    News Eight jobs were also created during the construction period.

    'Take it outside dog': MP row over assault claim

    premium_icon 'Take it outside dog': MP row over assault claim

    News Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders lost it in parliament on Tuesday