POLICE RAID: 'Sophisticated' Coast drug operation uncovered

POLICE have put a dent in the Fraser Coast's drug supply, raiding what has been described as a "sophisticated” marijuana operation.

Earlier this month, detectives raided a property on Joynson Rd, Torbanlea and found a large hydroponic marijuana production system.

.

A further search of the property turned up a purpose-built shed, allegedly containing about 380 marijuana plants.

Detectives also found outhouses allegedly used for raising seedlings and preparing marijuana for sale.

A 34-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, both from Torbanlea, have been arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs and publishing or possessing instructions for producing dangerous drugs.

They are due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court tomorrow.

A 36-year-old man from Edensor Park in NSW has charged with publishing or possessing instructions for producing dangerous drugs.

He is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on November 21.