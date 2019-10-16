Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have located a large cannabis hydroponic production system.
Police have located a large cannabis hydroponic production system. Queensland Police
News

POLICE RAID: 'Sophisticated' Coast drug operation uncovered

16th Oct 2019 1:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have put a dent in the Fraser Coast's drug supply, raiding what has been described as a "sophisticated” marijuana operation.

Earlier this month, detectives raided a property on Joynson Rd, Torbanlea and found a large hydroponic marijuana production system.

.

A further search of the property turned up a purpose-built shed, allegedly containing about 380 marijuana plants.

Detectives also found outhouses allegedly used for raising seedlings and preparing marijuana for sale.

A 34-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, both from Torbanlea, have been arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs and publishing or possessing instructions for producing dangerous drugs.

They are due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court tomorrow.

A 36-year-old man from Edensor Park in NSW has charged with publishing or possessing instructions for producing dangerous drugs.

He is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on November 21.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back, with a full digital subscription to this website for only $1 a week for the first eight weeks.

    NO QUALIFICATIONS NEEDED: 10 jobs you can apply for now

    premium_icon NO QUALIFICATIONS NEEDED: 10 jobs you can apply for now

    News Ten job vacancies you can apply for now with no qualifications

    Have your say on $2.5 million plan for our pools

    premium_icon Have your say on $2.5 million plan for our pools

    News 'More sun-smart shade for children and families when using the pool'

    Popular attraction leaving Bay earlier than expected

    premium_icon Popular attraction leaving Bay earlier than expected

    Offbeat The popular attraction was expected to remain until November 3.