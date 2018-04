A WOMAN has been charged with possession of a dangerous drug after she was stopped for a random breath test on Boat Harbour Drive.



The incident happened about 11.50pm on April 12 when police stopped the car.



After speaking with the occupants, police searched the vehicle.



Officers allegedly found marijuana and drug utensils.



A 27-year-old woman was charged and will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on May 3.