Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police release CCTV in hunt for attacker

by Brianna Morris-Grant
18th Mar 2020 3:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have released CCTV footage of an "unknown man" who allegedly left the owner of a Southport unit wounded last week.

The 30-year-old man woke to go to the bathroom in his Louise St unit around 1am on March 13 when he found a man standing inside.

He confronted the man before a struggle ensued, leaving him with a minor laceration to his chest.

Police are now searching for the man. Photo: QLD Police
Police are now searching for the man. Photo: QLD Police

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment.

The offender fled the scene but is described as caucasian, approximately 20 to 25 years old, 180cm tall with a proportionate build and a small amount of facial hair.

He was wearing a green T-shirt, brown shorts and a green cap.

Anyone who recognises the man in the footage is urged to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
cctv footage crime editors picks gold coast gold coast crime qld

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        School students have bullying in their sights

        premium_icon School students have bullying in their sights

        News Students lead the charge against school problem

        BREAKING: Council announces facility closures amid COVID-19

        premium_icon BREAKING: Council announces facility closures amid COVID-19

        Council News Council facilities will close to slow the spread of coronavirus

        Candidates at the pre-polls despite coronavirus concerns

        premium_icon Candidates at the pre-polls despite coronavirus concerns

        News Despite coronavirus concerns, Fraser Coast Council candidates are still campaigning...

        ‘Still open, still trading’: Business plea as virus spreads

        premium_icon ‘Still open, still trading’: Business plea as virus spreads

        Business Coronavirus has led to an economic downturn across Queensland