23°
News

Police release close up images of alleged armed robber

A man who may be able to assist with inquiries after an attempted armed robbery of a Hervey Bay convenience store.
A man who may be able to assist with inquiries after an attempted armed robbery of a Hervey Bay convenience store. Queensland Police

POLICE investigating the attempted armed robbery of a Hervey Bay convenience store at the weekend have released new images of the alleged armed robber.

Around 1.10pm on Saturday, a man armed with a knife entered the Doolong Street store before making demands for cash.

The male shop attendant refused and the man fled from the store empty-handed.

No-one was injured during the incident.

A man who may be able to assist with inquiries after an attempted armed robbery of a Hervey Bay convenience store.
A man who may be able to assist with inquiries after an attempted armed robbery of a Hervey Bay convenience store. Queensland Police

Two words and a swift lesson with a pool cue was all store manager Rod Harrison had for this armed robber.

Mr Harrison was working in Kawungan Plaza Mini Mart's kitchen when an armed entered the store on Saturday.

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, aged in his mid-twenties to mid-thirties, approximately 180cm tall with a slim build, black hair, and patchy facial hair.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

Topics:  armed robbery fccrime fcpolice hervey bay

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Alleged coward punch: Family asks "Why?"

Alleged coward punch: Family asks "Why?"

Our family considers ourselves to be one of the lucky ones, and feel blessed to still have our son, but will this be the case for the next victim?

BIG WET: Fraser Coast cops drenching and more to come

SYSTEM: The coastal trough, taken from the radar late yesterday.

Higgins is predicting worst case scenario of 500mm of rain.

Govt proposes tougher penalties after fatal Tiaro crash

LAW CHANGE: Kerri Walker and Trisha Mabley.

Tougher penalties have been proposed after a fatal crash.

Learning business tips from the top

GUEST: Damian Morgan.

The small business owner has plenty of experiences to share.

Local Partners