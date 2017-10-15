Police release close up images of alleged armed robber

A man who may be able to assist with inquiries after an attempted armed robbery of a Hervey Bay convenience store.

POLICE investigating the attempted armed robbery of a Hervey Bay convenience store at the weekend have released new images of the alleged armed robber.

Around 1.10pm on Saturday, a man armed with a knife entered the Doolong Street store before making demands for cash.

Armed robber CCTV footage Kawungan: CCTV footage of an alleged armed robber in Kawungan on Saturday

The male shop attendant refused and the man fled from the store empty-handed.

No-one was injured during the incident.

Two words and a swift lesson with a pool cue was all store manager Rod Harrison had for this armed robber.

Mr Harrison was working in Kawungan Plaza Mini Mart's kitchen when an armed entered the store on Saturday.

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, aged in his mid-twenties to mid-thirties, approximately 180cm tall with a slim build, black hair, and patchy facial hair.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.