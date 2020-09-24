Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Detectives have released CCTV of the armed robbery of a post office in Riverview last year.
Detectives have released CCTV of the armed robbery of a post office in Riverview last year.
Crime

Police release images of post office robbery with tomahawk

Lachlan Mcivor
24th Sep 2020 6:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have released CCTV images of an armed robbery of an Ipswich post office last year as they continue to investigate.

At about 2.30pm on November 5, two people wearing masks arrived at the Riverview post office on Mitchell St in a stolen 2011 Ford Falcon ute.

A man entered the business and threatened the 45-year-old female attendant with a tomahawk and demanded money.

The pair fled the scene in the car with a sum of cash.

Two people wearing masks arrived at the Riverview post office on Mitchell St in a stolen 2011 Ford Falcon ute
Two people wearing masks arrived at the Riverview post office on Mitchell St in a stolen 2011 Ford Falcon ute

The man was wearing a black shirt around his head, a long-sleeved top with the number 29 on it, dark blue tracksuit pants and white shoes with red stripes on them.

He was also carrying a grey duffel bag.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police.

You can contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form here.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers here.

Quote reference number QP1902193125 within the online suspicious activity form.

More Stories

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The truth about working from home in Queensland

        Premium Content The truth about working from home in Queensland

        News Queenslanders want mix of working from home and office

        Treasurer’s questions cut deep ahead of election

        Premium Content Treasurer’s questions cut deep ahead of election

        News Queensland Labor questions the opposition over unfunded promises.