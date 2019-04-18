Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police investigating a woman impaled by a metal rod on the Warrego Highway on February 25 are seeking the driver of this truck.
Police investigating a woman impaled by a metal rod on the Warrego Highway on February 25 are seeking the driver of this truck. QPS
News

Police release images of truck after woman impaled

18th Apr 2019 9:43 AM

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a motorist was seriously injured by a metal rod while travelling on the Warrego Highway towards Oakey on February 25.

The 60-year-old woman was driving a rigid truck westbound about 3.15pm when a metal rod approximately 50cm in length bounced off the road and came through her windscreen.

The rod struck the woman in the chest, forcing her to pull over and call for help.

Police investigating a woman impaled by a metal rod on the Warrego Highway on February 25 are seeking the driver of this truck.
Police investigating a woman impaled by a metal rod on the Warrego Highway on February 25 are seeking the driver of this truck. QPS

The Laidley Heights woman was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane in a critical condition.

She has since been released and is recovering from her injuries.

Police located a number of metal rods at the scene of the incident and more debris further east, indicating they may have fallen from another vehicle.

Police have identified a white FZ Isuzu truck with a custom fitted tray and they would like to speak with the driver as they believe the driver may be able to assist with inquiries.

More Stories

editors picks oakey toowoomba toowoomba police warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Tides and dingoes spark Fraser Island safety warning

    premium_icon Tides and dingoes spark Fraser Island safety warning

    News Anthony Hope from Altas 4WD Hire is urging drivers to be patient and take necessary safety measures.

    Bay couple's eyewitness account of Notre Dame inferno

    premium_icon Bay couple's eyewitness account of Notre Dame inferno

    News Couple shattered to see iconic landmark in flames

    Maryborough prison 100 inmates over capacity

    premium_icon Maryborough prison 100 inmates over capacity

    News The prison is more than 100 prisoners over capacity.

    Renewed call for prison farm in Maryborough region

    premium_icon Renewed call for prison farm in Maryborough region

    News Low risk offenders would benefit from the work, one resident claims