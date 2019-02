CCTV: Do you know this man?

POLICE have released images of a man they want to speak to in relation to a number of break and enter offences in Maryborough.

Earlier this week, two sports club were broken into and robbed in the Heritage City - one on Ariadne St and the other on Sydney St.

Both had cash stolen.

If you know this man please provide information to police. Contact Policelink on 131 444,