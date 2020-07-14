Menu
Police are seeking help to identify this man in relation to a Torquay break-in.
Crime

Police release picture of Bay break-in person of interest

Christian Berechree
14th Jul 2020 4:06 PM
POLICE have released a CCTV image of a person they believe can help with inquiries into a Torquay break-in.

It is alleged between 2.40am and 3am on Monday, July 13, unknown people gained entry to an Esplanade business, rummaged through and stole personal property.

The Chronicle understands the business was Aquavue.

The cafe and watersports provider posted on its Facebook page, asking members of the public to help identify the man.

Anyone with information in relation to the man pictured is urged to contact police and quote the reference number QP2001450008.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

