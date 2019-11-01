Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A section of fence in James St smashed in what witnesses allege was a road rage incident.
A section of fence in James St smashed in what witnesses allege was a road rage incident.
News

Cyclist targeted in road rage incident, witnesses report

Ashley Pillhofer
1st Nov 2019 11:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have responded to reports a driver tried to run down a cyclist in South Mackay.

Officers are at the scene in James Street, interviewing witnesses who allege a white ute struck a wooden paling fence in a road rage incident.

Alleged road rage incident on James St, Mackay.
Alleged road rage incident on James St, Mackay. Ashley Pilhofer

Witnesses at the scene claim they saw a man running and cycling away from the car before trying to jump over the fence, which the car struck.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person was being treated for minor injuries.

More to come

breaking crime editors picks hit and run james st mackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DAY FOUR: Closing arguments expected in Loft trial

        premium_icon DAY FOUR: Closing arguments expected in Loft trial

        News Rolling coverage of day four of ex Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft's trial

        FESTIVE: Christmas lights are already going up around Coast

        premium_icon FESTIVE: Christmas lights are already going up around Coast

        News The council will create maps of the participating homes

        No regional deal divide, say LNP politicians

        premium_icon No regional deal divide, say LNP politicians

        Politics The Federal Government offers $173m for its scheme

        TRIAL: Ex-mayor says he needed help to ‘clean up the place’

        premium_icon TRIAL: Ex-mayor says he needed help to ‘clean up the place’

        Crime "I never promised him a job," Mr Loft said on the CCC interview video