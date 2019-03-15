Menu
Police at the shooting in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied
Breaking

Christchurch in lockdown after mosque shooting

15th Mar 2019 11:38 AM | Updated: 11:47 AM

BREAKING

Police are responding to a critical incident in Christchurch, New Zealand after dozens of shots were heard being fired inside a mosque.

A witness said she saw at least three people lying on the ground.

A business owner said he had heard at least 20 shots fired.

"I heard 20 or more gunshots I thought something happened and the people were running on the other side of Deans Avenue and now I can see so many police."

A correspondent for ESPN Cricket in Bangladesh filmed some of the team immediately after they managed to escape from the mosque.

They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval.

More to come.

christchurch mosque shooting new zealand

