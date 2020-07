POLICE called out to a noise complaint in Maryborough made an unexpected discovery this week.

Officers from the Maryborough police station were called to an address in John St about 2.30am on July 9.

When they got there, they spotted drug utensils.

Police spoke with an 18-year-old Maryborough man at the address and he was subsequently offered and accepted a notice to attend a drug diversion program for the possession of drug utensils.