Shane O'Brien spoke to The Morning Bulletin last year about misuse of personal information on social media.
Crime

Police reveal name of Yeppoon murder victim

Michelle Gately
by
26th Feb 2019 10:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE identity of a man murdered in Yeppoon on Friday has been revealed.

A 49-year-old man was charged with murder and remains in custody after a brief mention in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

 

CRIME SCENE: Police vehicles surround a property on Todd Avenue, Yeppoon which was the scene of a suspicious death yesterday.
Queensland Police told media the murder victim was 57-year-old Shane O'Brien.

His accused killer Lyorde Francis Painter did not appear in court yesterday and there was no bail application made.

 

Shane O'Brien spoke to The Morning Bulletin last year about misuse of personal information on social media.
Mr O'Brien spoke to The Morning Bulletin last year about misuse of personal data on social media.

Police were called to a home in Todd Ave at Yeppoon on Friday about 2.10pm where Mr O'Brien was found dead.

On the weekend Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said police found a weapon at the home which they suspected had been used in the crime.

There was no description of the item, but he confirmed it was not a gun.

Det Insp Shadlow told the media that blood was found at the scene and while cause of death was still to be determined, Mr O'Brien had severe head injuries.

