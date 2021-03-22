Police reveal the type of bike targeted in recent spate of thefts

Mountain bikes seem to be of particular target to local thieves recently, with police reminding people to lock up their bikes as securely as they can.

Police received five reports of incidents at Hervey Bay and one at Maryborough.

On Thursday, March 11, police received a complaint from a 53-year-old.

The man was visiting the Fraser Coast and staying at a Hervey Bay caravan park on the Esplanade at Pialba.

He reported to police that his dark blue Giant Talon mountain bike had been chained to his caravan with a 1-inch thick plastic-coated cable.

An offender cut through the cable, stealing the bike sometime during the night of Wednesday, March 10.

Another complaint was received on Saturday, March 13, where a black Trek Marlin mountain bike was stolen from an address on Boat Harbour Drive at Torquay.

The 10-year-old owner had dropped in to a friend’s place for a few minutes, leaving his bike outside.

Maryborough Patrol Group Senior Constable Marshal Hoggard said bikes were an “easy target” for thieves.

“Particularly when left unlocked,” he said.

“Police urge bike owners to keep records of serial numbers, model numbers and specific features of their bikes.

“You can also engrave your bike with a unique personal code. Consider providing your details and personal codes to police.”