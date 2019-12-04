Menu
Investigations are continuing regarding a child protection matter in Chinchilla.
Crime

Police reveal why they’re excavating backyard

Peta McEachern
by and ELISE WILLIAMS and Peta McEachern
4th Dec 2019 9:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE backyard of a small country town home has been turned into a crime scene as part of an ongoing child protection matter.

A Chinchilla backyard is excavated by police. Picture: Peta McEachern
Officers from the State Crime Command, who investigate serious offences including homicide, child and sexual abuse and organised crime gangs, were yesterday leading the investigation at a Chinchilla backyard - around three and a half hours inland from Brisbane.

Police photograph findings at a Chinchilla property. Picture: Peta McEachern
It's unclear exactly what detectives were searching for, however police spent the majority of the day digging and photographing objects located in the dirt, before placing them in evidence bags. 

Police dogs were also at the scene of the quiet Chinchilla neighbourhood.

Police dogs brought in to help with investigations. Picture: Peta McEachern.
It's understood the home has been vacant for some months, however, was previously occupied by a young family. 

A Queensland Police Spokesman said police had today executed a crime scene warrant for the Chinchilla property as part of the investigation.

"Investigators are searching the property and speaking to a number of persons who may be able to assist with the investigation," the spokesman said. 

