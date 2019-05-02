Police round up cattle following truck roll over

A TRUCK driver and most of the cattle on board the truck have escaped a roll over in the Somerset region.

Police were alerted to the scene at the corner of Gatton-Esk Road and Ulyatt Road at Mount Hallen at 10.27am with reports of a traffic crash.

A Police Media spokesperson said the truck had tipped, however the driver was able to escape with the assistance of emergency services.

Most of the cattle were able to break free, except for one at the time.

Emergency services worked to contain the cattle, which had gotten onto the road.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said fire fighters used cutting equipment to free the trapped animal.

The truck remains on the side of the road in an embankment.