Police praise the behaviour of thousands of Pub Fest punters

WITH a mixture of fairies, Hulks and lorikeets joining in on the World's Greatest Pub Fest, the different characters and species got along.

Police have praised the behaviour of attendees to one of Maryborough's biggest events of the year.

Maryborough Police Sergeant Chris Farlow said despite extra police rostered for the day, no major incidents were recorded.

"We are very happy with the behaviour of patrons taking part in the pub crawl," he said.

"There were very few arrests.

"It was a well organised event."

PubFest organisers said that though the exact number of crawl cards handed in was still being calculate, early indication points to the Heritage City falling just short of reaching the world record.