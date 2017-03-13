Police say more than 140 marijuana plants found on property

DRUG BUST: More than 140 marijuana plants allegedly found on Fraser Coast property.

MORE than 140 marijuana plants have allegedly been found on a Fraser Coast property.

The Wide Bay Tactical Crime Squad conducted a search warrant at a Sussex St address on Sunday about 8.15am.

Police say during the search, 147 marijuana plants were allegedly found in three separate indoor areas, as well as 2.4kg dried cannabis leaf and 608g of cannabis butter.

A 51-year-old Maryborough man has been charged with seven offences including producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing instructions for producing dangerous drugs, possessing restricted items, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, possessing utensils or pipes and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

The man is expected to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on April 11.