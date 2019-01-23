Police say Pialba grandfather didn't know alleged killer

Detectives investigate a serious assault on Alice St, Pialba on January 7

Annie Perets

A HOMELESS man, arrested and charged over the death of Pialba grandfather Wayne Thackrah had allegedly been hanging about the victim's home days prior to the attack.

Wayne John Thackrah, allegedly murdered outside his unit in Pialba. Contributed

Police allege accused killer Noel Nicholas Hilder, 63, was known to other people living in Wayne's unit complex at Alice St but the two did not know each other.

Wayne, who is also father-of-three, was allegedly attacked while attempting to stop his car being broken into in the early hours of January 6.

Mr Hilder caught the attention of police in Hervey Bay a day after, on January 7, as he allegedly threatened members of the public with a tyre iron near a skate park.

During Mr Hilder's appearance in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday, his strange behaviour prompted the magistrate to order he be sent to a hospital.

Mr Hidler was not required to be in the courtroom, where the murder charge was mentioned on Wednesday.

Instead, duty lawyer Warren Hunter appeared on his behalf and quickly adjourned the matter.

The murder mention came ahead of a busy traffic day with the court gallery filled with dozens of people accused of offences including drink and drug driving.

Wide Bay Burnett Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford described the alleged attack as an "isolated incident”.

"We will be alleging the offender was at the same set of units a day or two before the incident,” Det Insp Pettiford said.

"While he might not be known to the victim, he was known to others who live at the unit (complex).”

Wayne died at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital hospital on January 14, nine days after the allegedly altercation.

The Chronicle understands Wayne had existing health condition.

Mr Hilder has a number of outstanding charges, separate from the alleged murder and skate park incident, including possessing a knife in the precinct of a public school in Pialba.

He will be mentioned in court again next month.