POLICE officers are at the scene of another suspected armed robbery.

Officers attended the Dominos store at Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba, about 9pm on Wednesday night.

Police interviewing Dominos employees Jordan Philp

Pub courtesy bus involved in three-vehicle crash

The incident is believed to be related to an earlier attempted armed robbery on the corner of Torquay Rd and Main St, and a mugging at a shopping centre car park.

ROBBERY: Police at the scene of an armed robbery at Dominos in Pialba. Jordan Philp

FRASER COAST'S TOP STORIES