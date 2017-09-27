31°
News

Police swarm to Granville incident

Police.Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Police.Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton
Carlie Walker
by

POLICE are currently at the scene of an incident in Granville.

Crews are currently in Holme St.

The nature of the incident is currently unknown.

Crews have been at the scene since about 8.30pm.

More information to come.

Topics:  fcpolice granville police

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Clear cut sign: Local church says no

Clear cut sign: Local church says no

As the debate over the marriage equality plebiscite rages on, both sides of the fence on the Fraser Coast are pushing for acceptance of differing opinions.

Bev is simply an inspiration

PROUD: Ivan Cornwell and his mum Bev Cornwell at the Hervey Bay MS swimathon.

Ivan Cornwell swam for his mother who has MS.

Young programmer takes home another award

GOV HACK: Matthew Harris accepting the Spirit of GovHack award during the GovHack weekend. Matthew and GovHack staff member Elisha Dibben.

HERVEY Bay's Matthew Harris, takes home another GovHack award.

Mayor apologises: 'I accept the tribunal's determination'

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Mayor Chris Loft..

Cr Loft apologised at Wednesday's meeting.

Local Partners