Police search continues for teen after car stolen and dumped

POLICE searching for two men allegedly involved in incidents in Brisbane and Maryborough on January 4 have arrested a man.

On Friday about 5pm police located a Mazda 3, allegedly stolen from Dundowran Beach on January 4, which was abandoned on Boscombe St in Brookfield.

Just after 10pm Friday night, Wynnum police were conducting patrols when they saw a man travelling in a vehicle along Manly Rd.

Officers intercepted the vehicle, in which the man was travelling as a passenger of a ride-sharing service, taking him into custody.

The driver who was not involved in the incidents was not taken into police custody.

An 18-year-old Carina man is currently in custody and is due to appear in Richlands Magistrates Court on January 8.

Last week police released the images of the two men, who were wanted in relation to a series of alleged carjackings and a police chase that went through the Sunshine Coast and up to near Bundaberg yesterday.

Dozens of police cars and a police helicopter were involved in the chase and police believed the two men made it back to the greater Brisbane area after the series of incidents began in Sunnybank on Thursday.

Police continue to search for another man, believed to have been involved, and are urging the public not to approach the man, but to contact police on 000.