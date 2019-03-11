Police search dense bushland for missing Southern Downs man

Police are scouring thick bushland near the house of a Leyburn man who was reported missing last night by a concerned friend.

UPDATE: A 37-year-old Leyburn man, reported missing on March 9, has been located deceased.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

EARLIER: Police are scouring thick bushland near the house of a Leyburn man who was reported missing last night by a concerned friend.

Roberto Bellei's car was found parked near dense bush scrub this morning but he has not been found.

Warwick police officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said crews were conducting a structured sweep in an effort to locate the missing man.

"At this point of the time we believe he is somewhere in bushland, hopefully alive and well," Senior Sergeant Deacon said.

Police were called last night when a friend of 37-year-old Mr Bellei went to his house and found him missing.

The friend was reportedly concerned because Mr Bellei's behaviour was out of character.

The Leyburn man was last in contact with friends on the morning of March 9 but he has not spoken to anyone or been seen since.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 180cm tall and with a proportionate build.

Anyone who may have seen or heard from him is urged to phone police.

If you have information, phone Policelink on 131444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.