Police are searching for the people who stole a Nissan Patrol in Maryborough last week. PHOTO: Contributed.
News

Police search for car stolen from M’boro property

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
9th Jun 2020 2:33 PM
POLICE have launched an investigation after a vehicle was reported stolen from a property in Maryborough last week.

Officers said a grey 1999 Nissan Patrol was stolen from a property in Dunmall Dr between June 4 and 6.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said unknown offenders gained entry to the property and rummaged through a small boat at the location and stole some property.

The offenders then stole the vehicle, with Queensland registration 742 ZNR, by unknown means.

Anyone with information is being urged to come forward.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

