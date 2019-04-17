Menu
Flowers on Cecil St, Nimbin, where a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in an alleged hit-and-run incident overnight.
News

Police search for driver involved in fatal hit and run

Aisling Brennan
by
17th Apr 2019 10:06 AM

POLICE are urging the driver of a vehicle involved in an alleged fatal hit and run in Nimbin on Monday to come forward.

At about 7.10pm on Monday a 62-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were walking along Cecil St, Nimbin when they were struck by a eastbound vehicle.

The woman suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, while the man suffered serious injuries including a suspected broken leg and was taken to Lismore Base Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Anthony Smith said police were still investigating the incident and hoped the driver would contact them.

"There were reports on social media that someone had handed themselves," he said.

"Those reports were false.

"We urge the response the responsible party to hand themselves in."

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or www.nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

