Police have received a report of a steal from a house on the Sunshine Coast under construction, and would like to speak to the owner of the vehicle.
Crime

Police search for Jeep in job site theft investigation

Natalie Wynne
6th Mar 2021 7:35 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM
Police have released an image of a vehicle as they investigate a theft from a Coast job site.

Officers are seeking assistance in identifying the car seen in the area of a theft on Green Turtle Place at Marcoola on February 21.

Coast suburb breaks into $2 million territory
Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

Police have received a report of a theft from a house under construction and would like to speak to the owner of the vehicle.

The vehicle is a late model Jeep Wrangler, possibly a hardtop with a nudge bar and snorkel.

It was towing a small box trailer.

If you have any information in relation to the this vehicle pictured, please contact police.

crimes marcoola queensland police officer sunshine coast theft allegations
The Sunshine Coast Daily

