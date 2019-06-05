‘We’re doing everything we can to find him’

UPDATE: A specialised drone which can be used to search at night has been sent in to a remote Cape York cattle station where a toddler remains missing.

Ruben Scott, 2, was last seen near the homestead of Koolatah Station, east of Kowanyama about 5pm yesterday.

Far North SES regional director Wayne Coutts said they had sent six of their most experienced volunteers on a flight to the station this morning along with three drones, one of which has special night vision technology.

Toddler Ruben Scott, 2, who has gone missing at Koolatah Station.



They have joined the boy's worried family including mum Natasha, along with about 40 volunteers from neighbouring stations and police in the large-scale search.

Multiple helicopters are also continuing an aerial search.

A further two car loads of SES volunteers have left Cairns today and are expected to arrive at the station early tomorrow.

Cape York police Insp Mark Henderson said they had assets from "across the Gulf", along with indigenous rangers who had arrived from Kowanyama.

"We're doing everything we can to find this young fellow," he said.

"It is challenging in such remote country."

EARLIER: Groups of SES volunteers from Cairns, Mareeba and Atherton are leaving this morning to join the search for a toddler missing on a remote cattle station.

An aerial search began at first light this morning for the two-year-old who was last seen near the homestead of Koolatah Station east of Kowanyama.

Cape York police Insp Mark Henderson is flying to the 1700 sqkm property from Cairns this morning with a group of SES and said more would set off by road from the Tablelands.

They will join the boy's family, station employees and neighbours who searched throughout the night.

"There are currently a number of aerial assets over the property. A lot of these are helicopters belonging to locals who have volunteered their time," Insp Henderson said.

"(Police) have been going all night doing everything they can.

"All the family and other property owners have been up all night."

In an advertisement for the property lease several years ago it was described as having a number of large waterways including Koolatah Lake, waterholes, channels, lagoons and semi- permanent swamps, along with a 30km Mitchell River frontage and 50km Alice River frontage.

The area is known crocodile territory.

The temperature in nearby Kowanyama dipped to about 17 degrees overnight.

The station has its own airstrip, allowing emergency services to fly their direct.

EARLIER: Police are searching for a two-year-old boy missing on an isolated rural property east of Kowanyama.

The toddler was last seen about 5pm yesterday near the station's homestead on a cattle property at Maramie, about 100km from Kowanyama.

Police said family and station employees had searched the immediate area, and police were called yesterday evening when they couldn't find the boy.

Police, SES and a helicopter will be at the property today to help with the search.