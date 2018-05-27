Police search for owner of crashed car

The driver of the car was missing when police arrived on scene Sunday morning.

POLICE are searching for the owner of a car which was found crashed in bushland near Susan River Homestead.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers were called to Hervey Bay Maryborough Rd early Sunday morning after they received reports of a car crash by a passer-by.

It's understood when police arrived, the driver of the car was missing.

The spokesman said no injuries were reported.

It was unknown whether more people were in the car at the time of the crash.