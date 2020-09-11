Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
STOLEN: Warwick Police are looking for information about this stolen flock of sheep.
STOLEN: Warwick Police are looking for information about this stolen flock of sheep.
Crime

FLEECED: Police search for shocking Warwick sheep thief

Tessa Flemming
11th Sep 2020 11:33 AM | Updated: 12:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WARWICK police are asking the public for assistance, after a case of alleged stock theft.

On August 28, police allege a flock of sheep were stolen from a property at Cunningham, west of Warwick.

Initial investigations indicate during the evening, a vehicle was parked outside a property on Leyburn Cunningham Road.

 

Identifying information for the stolen sheep
Identifying information for the stolen sheep

 

Unknown offenders then targeted a small flock of sheep yarded on that property and loaded five ewes and five lambs into the vehicle.

Police are requesting anyone who may have sighted suspicious activity around that time or know a person who has recently acquired sheep by an unknown means to come forward.

To contact police, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Warwick police on (07) 4660 4444.

 

Identifying information for the stolen sheep
Identifying information for the stolen sheep
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EDITORIAL: Time to start saying what’s not OK, more often

        Premium Content EDITORIAL: Time to start saying what’s not OK, more often

        News The CEO has long been the target of grown people who should know better

        Pauline's return to party’s popular stomping ground

        Premium Content Pauline's return to party’s popular stomping ground

        Politics Outspoken senator will be on Fraser Coast today

        Premier cries over border decisions as new cases confirmed

        Premium Content Premier cries over border decisions as new cases confirmed

        Breaking COVID case update as Annastacia Palaszczuk faces growing border ire

        Stunning admission on Tom Hanks’ VIP treatment

        Premium Content Stunning admission on Tom Hanks’ VIP treatment

        Health Dr Young said funerals were extremely high risk for transmission