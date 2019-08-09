Menu
Martin Meffert was murdered 14 years ago.
Crime

Police search Mid North house to find more remains

by Elizabeth Henson
9th Aug 2019 11:35 AM

POLICE and forensic experts have converged on a house in the state's Mid-North to search for the remains of a man who was murdered 14 years ago.

Martin Meffert was killed sometimes between February and October in 2005.

Police discovered some of his bones in a fireplace of a dilapidated house in Packer St, Terowie during a routine inquiry at the property in October 2013.

Mr Meffert was last seen boarding a bus from Adelaide to Terowie in February 2005, when he was 23.

Police in September last year arrested and charged a Terowie man with Mr Meffert's murder.

On Wednesday, a 30-year-old man pleaded guilty to the crime and is facing mandatory life sentence with a minimum non-parole period of 20 years in jail.

He cannot be identified because he was a minor at the time of the disabled pensioner's disappearance.

Inspector Billy Thompson, acting officer in charge of the Major Crime Investigation Branch, said police hoped to find the rest of Mr Meffert's remains today.

"For police returning a person's remains to their family is as important as any other task associated with a murder inquiry," he said.

"Long-running inquiries such as this are not 'over' until that has been achieved because we know how important it is for the families to finally lay their loved one to rest."

Experts from Forensic Science South Australia and SES are assisting police with the search.

